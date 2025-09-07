Stars Shine Bright at Toronto Film Festival: McConaughey's Heroic Return

Matthew McConaughey has returned to the silver screen with 'The Lost Bus,' a docudrama exploring the 2018 Camp Fire, California's most catastrophic wildfire. Debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film sheds light on the calamity that claimed 85 lives.

Jim Jarmusch captured the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival with 'Father Mother Sister Brother,' a surprising win given critics' earlier predictions. Meanwhile, the Toronto festival paid tribute to Canadian comedian John Candy with 'John Candy: I Like Me.'

The event also showcased Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36,' recalling the British Mandate era, while David Mackenzie's heist thriller 'Fuze' delivered excitement to audiences.