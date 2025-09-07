Mourners, including former employees, gathered Sunday to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani, the fashion legend whose designs epitomized Italian elegance. Armani passed away at 91, leaving a profound impact on the global fashion scene.

The designer's death sparked widespread grief, with Hollywood celebrities and fans alike expressing their respects. Ornella Gagliolo, a former employee, described Armani as a paternal figure. His influence spanned haute couture to home furnishings, making his name synonymous with style.

Armani's funeral will be held privately, but his legacy will be upheld by family members and close associates who worked intimately with him. The fashion world mourns his passing but celebrates his enduring contributions to design.