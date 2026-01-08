Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK's FTSE 100 ends flat as energy, retailers weakness counters defence gains

‌London's FTSE 100 was little changed on Thursday as weakness in oil and retailers was offset by rising defence and financials stocks, with the rally in British equities taking ⁠a breather after hitting a record high earlier this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady at 10,044.7 points, while the domestically focused mid-cap index was also flat, holding near its four-year peak.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:04 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's FTSE 100 ends flat as energy, retailers weakness counters defence gains

‌London's FTSE 100 was little changed on Thursday as weakness in oil and retailers was offset by rising defence and financials stocks, with the rally in British equities taking ⁠a breather after hitting a record high earlier this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady at 10,044.7 points, while the domestically focused mid-cap index was also flat, holding near its four-year peak. Energy giant Shell fell 3.5% after the company said it expects a ​loss in its chemicals and products business in the fourth quarter, prompting questions over whether it will maintain the ‍pace of its share buyback programme. Rival BP was down 0.6%.

At the bottom of the FTSE 100 was Associated British foods , which slumped 14% after it warned annual profit would fall as heavy discounting at its Primark fashion business and weaker U.S. demand hit food ingredient sales. Greggs fell ⁠5.8% after ‌the fast food chain ⁠warned subdued consumer confidence meant profit would be flat this year, despite a pick-up in sales in the Christmas quarter.

Food retailer Tesco forecast full-year profit ‍at the upper end of its guidance as it reported a 3.2% rise in underlying UK sales for the key Christmas trading ​period. Its shares however, fell 6.7%. DEFENCE STOCKS AT PEAK AS US MAY HIKE MILITARY SPENDING

Helping offset some losses, ⁠defence stocks, rose to a record high, joining a rally in European and U.S. peers after President Donald Trump called for higher U.S. defence spending. Britain's largest ⁠defence company BAE systems gained 5%, hitting its highest since October. U.S. strikes on Venezuela have intensified geopolitical concerns, lifting defence shares earlier this week.

Heavyweight banks climbed 0.8%, offsetting some weakness. UK stocks started the year on a strong note. The ⁠blue-chip FTSE topped 10,000 points for the first time last week as investors also priced in Bank of England rate cuts ⁠later this year.

The focus now ‌is on a U.S. December jobs report due on Friday, which could offer more clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed British house prices rose by ⁠a slower-than-expected 0.3% in the 12 months to December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal Governor Ananda Bose gets death threat via email, urges state govt to arrest culprit: Lok Bhavan official.

Bengal Governor Ananda Bose gets death threat via email, urges state govt to...

 India
2
Protests seen in Iran's capital after exiled prince's call for demonstration

Protests seen in Iran's capital after exiled prince's call for demonstration

 United Arab Emirates
3
Urfi Masood Syed appointed as special public prosecutor to conduct trial in 9 NIA cases in Mohali court

Urfi Masood Syed appointed as special public prosecutor to conduct trial in ...

 India
4
FOCUS-From luxury powerhouse to the brink: how Saks' big merger bet failed

FOCUS-From luxury powerhouse to the brink: how Saks' big merger bet failed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026