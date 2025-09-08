Robotic Revolution: ECOVACS' Diwali Deals Spark a Cleaning Phenomenon

As Diwali approaches, Indian households are gearing up for the festival with ECOVACS Robotics, a global leader in home service robots, presenting limited-time offers of up to 70% off on vacuum and window cleaning devices. This initiative aims to make smart cleaning solutions more affordable and convenient during the festive season.

Traditionally marked by extensive cleaning, Diwali poses a challenge for urban families balancing work and home upkeep. Rising demand for effortless solutions has positioned robotic cleaners as an essential part of urban Indian living, allowing families more time to enjoy and celebrate the festival together.

With the DEEBOT T80 OMNI and DEEBOT N30 PRO equipped with advanced features, along with new compact models like the DEEBOT MINI and WINBOT MINI, ECOVACS Robotics is set to redefine cleaning norms in India. The company aims to integrate state-of-the-art technology into everyday life, starting with this Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)