Centenary Celebrations Ignite: Honoring the Legacy of Bhupen Hazarika

In an homage to musical legend Bhupen Hazarika, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, numerous MPs, and dignitaries gathered at Assam House on Monday to mark his 100th birth anniversary with floral tributes.

The Assam government has embarked on a year-long celebration to honor Hazarika's contributions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to participate in events scheduled in Guwahati this Saturday during his Assam visit, according to official sources.

Remembered for transcending regional boundaries with his music, Hazarika has left an enduring impact on Assamese culture and beyond, with his songs expected to inspire future generations, as noted by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and other speakers during the tribute.

