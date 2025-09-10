Birthday Blunder: Thar's Good Luck Ritual Turns Into East Delhi Showroom Crash

A near-tragic incident unfolded in East Delhi when a good luck ritual went wrong, leading to a Thar car crashing through a showroom's glass wall. The accident occurred during a birthday celebration for Maani Pawar, whose husband gifted her the vehicle.

The crash ensued as Maani, unfamiliar with the car's automatic transmission, pressed the accelerator too forcefully while performing a ritual. This sent the vehicle plummeting 15 feet onto a footpath, narrowly avoiding a major disaster. Maani sustained minor neck injuries, while her husband and the showroom salesman emerged unscathed.

Local residents quickly came to aid those trapped in the car, and the incident led to the temporary closure of the showroom. Officials reported no complaints filed, and fortunately, the accident occurred during a time when the area was relatively empty.