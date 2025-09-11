PBG Ceremony Suspended for Diamond Jubilee Rehearsals

The President's office announced the suspension of the traditional weekly change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 13, 20, and 27. The suspension is due to rehearsals for the diamond jubilee presentation of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard (PBG).

The ceremony, a military custom allowing a fresh group of PBG personnel to take charge, will resume after the scheduled rehearsals. Established in 1773, the PBG is renowned as the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, executing ceremonial duties for the President of India.

This regiment, known for its horsemen, tank men, and paratroopers, carries the distinction of exclusively wielding the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, an honor first conferred in 1953 by Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Since then, the PBG has been awarded this distinction at least 14 times.

(With inputs from agencies.)