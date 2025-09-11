Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast Brings 'Harry Potter' to Audible Life

Famous actors, including Kiera Knightley and Kit Harrington, join the cast of new 'Harry Potter' audiobooks launching November 2025. The lineup features James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody and Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley. Produced with Dolby Atmos, these adaptations promise an immersive listening experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:25 IST
The magical world of 'Harry Potter' comes alive once again as prominent English actors Kiera Knightley, Kit Harrington, and more lend their voices to new audio adaptations of J K Rowling's iconic series. The audiobooks will start rolling out with 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' on November 4, 2025, followed by monthly releases concluding with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' on May 12, 2026.

This exciting project showcases Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Kiera Knightley as Professor Umbridge, and Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin. Other notable talents include Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange and Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley. In an enthusiastically delivered statement, James McAvoy expressed his excitement over voicing the complex Mad-Eye Moody, describing the experience as 'incredibly fun.'

Not only do these audiobooks feature a stellar cast, but they are also enriched with Dolby Atmos sound and original compositions. This promises a revolutionary auditory experience for listeners, as these timeless tales are presented in an enriching new format. The anticipation builds as Harry, Ron, and Hermione are voiced by rising stars Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton in the first installments, setting the stage for the magical journey ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

