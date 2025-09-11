Star-Studded Cast Brings 'Harry Potter' to Audible Life

The magical world of 'Harry Potter' comes alive once again as prominent English actors Kiera Knightley, Kit Harrington, and more lend their voices to new audio adaptations of J K Rowling's iconic series. The audiobooks will start rolling out with 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' on November 4, 2025, followed by monthly releases concluding with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' on May 12, 2026.

This exciting project showcases Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Kiera Knightley as Professor Umbridge, and Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin. Other notable talents include Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange and Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley. In an enthusiastically delivered statement, James McAvoy expressed his excitement over voicing the complex Mad-Eye Moody, describing the experience as 'incredibly fun.'

Not only do these audiobooks feature a stellar cast, but they are also enriched with Dolby Atmos sound and original compositions. This promises a revolutionary auditory experience for listeners, as these timeless tales are presented in an enriching new format. The anticipation builds as Harry, Ron, and Hermione are voiced by rising stars Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton in the first installments, setting the stage for the magical journey ahead.

