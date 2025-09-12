Left Menu

Raheja Universal Triumphs at CWAB 2025: A Testament to Architectural Excellence

Raheja Universal, led by Ashish Raheja, received top honors at the 20th CWAB 2025, being named among India's top builders. This accolade highlights the developer's prowess in creating innovative, high-quality developments and its ability to meet evolving market demands, reinforcing its status in the built environment sector.

In a significant moment at the 20th edition of the Construction World Architect & Builder Awards (CWAB) 2025, Raheja Universal emerged victorious as one of India's top builders. Spearheaded by Ashish Raheja, Managing Director & CEO, the company has been recognized for its remarkable contributions to India's built environment.

Annually organized by Construction World, CWAB stands as a prestigious platform celebrating excellence in architecture, construction, and design. For two decades, it has honored visionary architects, innovative builders, and transformative projects that shape the nation's landscape.

The recent accolade underscores Raheja Universal's ability to navigate market trends, with its projects achieving impressive sales figures and setting benchmarks in luxury living. This recognition reaffirms the company's architectural prowess, strategic foresight, and leadership under Ashish Raheja in the luxury real estate sector across the MMR region.

