Brian Cox Steps into Film Directing with 'Glenrothan'

Renowned Scottish actor Brian Cox, known for his role in 'Succession,' is entering new territory with his directorial debut, 'Glenrothan.' The film, set in the fictional Scottish town of Glenrothan, follows two estranged brothers attempting to rebuild their relationship after four decades apart. Cox stars alongside Alan Cumming in this heartwarming production.

Cox, who has previously directed theatre dramas, expressed initial hesitation about directing a feature film. Despite the challenge, he was inspired by the work of late British filmmaker Lindsay Anderson, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over manipulation in storytelling.

While Cox's sharp appearance hearkens back to his role as Logan Roy on 'Succession,' he insists his true nature aligns more closely with the gentle character he portrays in 'Glenrothan.' Although open to the possibility of directing again, Cox admits the process is both demanding and rewarding, as he premieres the film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

