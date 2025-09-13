Epic Anticipation: 'Desert Warrior' to Premiere at Zurich Film Festival

'Desert Warrior', the highly anticipated film starring Anthony Mackie, is set for its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. Helmed by Rupert Wyatt, famed for 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes', the movie will screen on September 28.

The action epic, featuring actors Aiysha Hart and Ben Kingsley, takes viewers to 7th-century Saudi Arabia. The plot revolves around princess Hind's rebellion against Emperor Kira. The film encountered difficulties after its 2021 shoot, but Wyatt returned to direct, overcoming creative disputes regarding tone, pacing, and length.

The Zurich Film Festival will run from September 25 to October 5, offering a platform for world cinema enthusiasts to engage with new and compelling narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)