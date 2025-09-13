Legacy of Language: Dr. DD Lapang and the Khasi Cause

Dr. DD Lapang, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, has been commemorated for his significant role in the recognition of the Khasi language as an associate official language of the state. Professor Sylvanus Lamare highlighted Lapang's contributions at a gathering held on Saturday.

In 2003, as the demand for Khasi's recognition reached a crescendo, a delegation from the Khasi Authors' Society, led by WR Laitflang and Phrikshon Kharshiing, met with then-Chief Minister Lapang. Lamare recalls Lapang's assurance that resulted in the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, which granted Khasi its new status.

Despite cutting across political lines, the Meghalaya government continues to seek national recognition of Khasi by advocating for its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Lapang's legacy as a grassroots, consensus-building leader remains etched in the state's history, especially following his passing last Friday.