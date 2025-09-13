Left Menu

Legacy of Language: Dr. DD Lapang and the Khasi Cause

Dr. DD Lapang, former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, played a pivotal role in granting the Khasi language associate official status in the state. His efforts in language recognition are remembered fondly, as Meghalaya seeks further inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution for Khasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:09 IST
Legacy of Language: Dr. DD Lapang and the Khasi Cause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. DD Lapang, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, has been commemorated for his significant role in the recognition of the Khasi language as an associate official language of the state. Professor Sylvanus Lamare highlighted Lapang's contributions at a gathering held on Saturday.

In 2003, as the demand for Khasi's recognition reached a crescendo, a delegation from the Khasi Authors' Society, led by WR Laitflang and Phrikshon Kharshiing, met with then-Chief Minister Lapang. Lamare recalls Lapang's assurance that resulted in the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, which granted Khasi its new status.

Despite cutting across political lines, the Meghalaya government continues to seek national recognition of Khasi by advocating for its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Lapang's legacy as a grassroots, consensus-building leader remains etched in the state's history, especially following his passing last Friday.

TRENDING

1
Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

 Global
2
SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections

SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections

 India
3
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

 India
4
Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025