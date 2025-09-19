Left Menu

Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise: A Nation Mourns

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, famed for 'Ya Ali,' has died in Singapore. Conflicting reports suggest he died in a yacht accident or while scuba diving. His passing has sparked an outpouring of grief nationwide, with public figures and fans commemorating his far-reaching impact on music and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:32 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, celebrated for his hit song 'Ya Ali,' tragically passed away in Singapore. While the North East India Festival (NEIF) initially reported his death occurred during a scuba diving incident, the chief organiser later claimed it was due to a yacht accident.

Garg's passing at 52 has triggered widespread mourning across India, with notable figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their condolences. Garg, who had an illustrious career spanning almost three decades, was a cultural icon known for his work in over 40 languages.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the loss as immense for the state and the nation. Fans and admirers of the singer, known affectionately as 'Zubeen da,' have paid their respects, highlighting his enduring legacy in music and cultural spheres.

