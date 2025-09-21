Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Amid Global Polarization
Farooq Abdullah emphasized the urgent need for global peace, urging the youth to lead efforts to establish unity and mutual respect. He highlighted the resilience of Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for dialogue over discord on the International Day of Peace.
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, has called for a renewed push towards peace in a world that he describes as 'increasingly fractured and polarised.'
Speaking on the International Day of Peace, Abdullah urged nations to look beyond mere absence of conflict and strive for justice, dignity, and opportunity for everyone.
He praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their resilience amid decades of turmoil, and emphasized the youth's role in building a harmonious future.
