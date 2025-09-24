Left Menu

Bengaluru's Durga Pooja: A Festival of Art, Culture, and Community Bonding

The Navaratri season serves as a vibrant canvas for art and cultural expression among the Bengali community in Bengaluru, marked by the grand artistic displays of Durga Pooja pandals. The city's celebrations feature evocative themes, intricate decorations, and traditional fervor, with Oikotan Hebbal Durgotsav-2025 taking the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Navaratri festival transforms into an expansive tapestry of art, culture, and community unity in Bengaluru, especially within the Bengali community. The city brims with creativity through the iconic Durga Pooja pandals scattered across its landscape.

Bengaluru's rendition of the Bengali Durga Pooja, mirroring Kolkata's grandeur, assembles from Shashti and culminates on Dasara. Central to this year's spectacle is Oikotan Hebbal Durgotsav-2025, themed around the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Oikotan's president, Soma Bose, described the event as a fusion of artistic ingenuity and religious fervor.

Another significant celebration is organized by the RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust, marking their 19th year with the theme of 'Mukti' or Freedom, resembling Kolkata's rich pooja traditions. Around the city, various pandals, highlighted by artisanal craftsmanship, intricate idols, and evocative themes, create a unified cultural ambiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

