World's Largest Lab-Grown Diamond Showroom Opens in Surat

Sonani Jewels, the world's largest lab-grown diamond jewellery showroom, has opened in Surat, Gujarat. With over 4000 designs, the showroom spans 18,000 sq ft. Noted entrepreneur Agastya Sonani leads the initiative, highlighting the anticipation and potential of lab-grown diamonds in fashion and luxury sectors.

Updated: 24-09-2025 15:16 IST
World's Largest Lab-Grown Diamond Showroom Opens in Surat
Surat, Gujarat, welcomed the opening of the world's largest lab-grown diamond jewellery showroom, Sonani Jewels. The inauguration was graced by prominent personalities, including Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhari, held at JCS Arcade on Ghoddod Road.

Agastya Sonani, the mastermind behind this endeavor, underscored the burgeoning prospects of lab-grown diamonds in fashion, luxury, and royal domains. Sonani Jewels boasts a diverse collection of over 4000 designs, ensuring a wide array of choices for customers.

The grand opening featured a three-day celebration with a high-profile jewellery fashion show, marking the entry of Sonani Jewels into the jewelry retail landscape, both online and offline. More details are available at www.sonanijewels.com/jewellery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

