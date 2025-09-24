Kolkata Braces for More Rain Amid Durga Puja Preparations

Kolkata was overwhelmed with heavy rainfall, recording over 250 mm, which led to severe waterlogging this week.

The India Meteorological Department warns of continued light to moderate showers, with thunderstorms forecasted as the city approaches the festive period of Durga Puja.

A low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to aggravate the situation. This weather development may lead to significant rainfall in specific areas, impacting festival activities in the region.