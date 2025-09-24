Left Menu

Kolkata Braces for More Rain Amid Durga Puja Preparations

Kolkata experienced severe waterlogging due to over 250 mm of rain, with more showers expected as Durga Puja approaches. The IMD forecasts continued rain in south Bengal due to a developing low pressure area. Specific regions may see heavy downpours on September 27, impacting festival preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata was overwhelmed with heavy rainfall, recording over 250 mm, which led to severe waterlogging this week.

The India Meteorological Department warns of continued light to moderate showers, with thunderstorms forecasted as the city approaches the festive period of Durga Puja.

A low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to aggravate the situation. This weather development may lead to significant rainfall in specific areas, impacting festival activities in the region.

