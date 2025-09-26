Left Menu

A Cinematic Face-Off: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Gears Up for Box Office Battle

Varun Dhawan's latest film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is set to compete with 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at the box office. The romantic-comedy aims to uplift audiences with light-hearted humor, releasing alongside the notable Kannada film on October 2, coinciding with major Indian holidays.

Actor Varun Dhawan anticipates a successful release for his forthcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' which is set to hit theaters on October 2, coinciding with the release of the Kannada film 'Kantara: Chapter 1.'

The romantic-comedy, featuring stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra, intends to offer a light-hearted cinematic experience, promising audiences joy amidst stressful times. Dhawan credits Dharma Productions for selecting this strategic release date that coincides with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, potentially generating significant box office revenue.

Dhawan praised his co-stars for their contributions to the industry and highlighted the progress in promoting women in film. He emphasized that 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' while not life-changing, promises to entertain and leave viewers with a smile, aligning with its joyful narrative as a romantic-comedy about rekindled love and new beginnings.

