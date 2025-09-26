Sangita Jindal Honored with Prestigious French Cultural Award
Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, received the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for her contributions to arts and culture. The award, presented by the French Ambassador to India, acknowledges her efforts in arts, heritage conservation, and fostering Indo-French cultural connections.
Sangita Jindal, the Chairperson of JSW Foundation, was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ambassador to India for her contributions to arts and cultural conservation.
The French honor, among the country's top distinctions, was conferred at Jindal's Mumbai residence, recognizing her role in strengthening Indo-French cultural ties.
Through initiatives like artist residencies at Hampi Art Labs, Jindal has facilitated collaborations between Indian and French artists, marking her significant impact on the cultural landscape.
