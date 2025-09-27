Royal Reunion: King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Historic Vatican Visit
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the Vatican in October for a rescheduled state visit. The trip signifies the strengthening of ties between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, as they join Pope Leo XIV for the 2025 Jubilee Year celebrations, marking reconciliation and pilgrimage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will head to the Vatican in late October for their much-anticipated state visit, originally postponed due to Pope Francis's illness six months prior.
Despite the delay, the royal couple had a private meeting with Francis during their initial visit to Italy, shortly before the pope's passing.
The upcoming visit marks a significant moment in strengthening relations between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, coinciding with the 2025 Jubilee Year celebrations led by Pope Leo XIV.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement