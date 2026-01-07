Pope Leo XIV Sets Reform-Minded Path for Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV has signaled a new, reform-minded direction for the Catholic Church, emphasizing a return to the reforms initiated by the Second Vatican Council. During his weekly audience, the pope announced plans to focus on these principles as guiding stars for the church's future.

In a significant move, Leo convened a two-day meeting with the world's cardinals to discuss these priorities, promoting a consultative approach in contrast to his predecessor's style. The meeting coincides with the closing of the 2025 Holy Year, symbolizing a new start for Leo's tenure.

Pope Leo's agenda includes addressing church governance, fostering common discernment among cardinals, and revisiting significant documents issued by past pontificates, aiming for a synodal and inclusive faith community.

(With inputs from agencies.)