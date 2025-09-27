Burglary Strikes Home of Boxing Legend Mary Kom
The home of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom was burglarized while she attended a marathon in Meghalaya. Kom was informed about the break-in during the event, but the full extent of the theft remains unclear. The champion, originally from Manipur, is one of India's most celebrated athletes.
The Delhi residence of esteemed boxing champion Mary Kom was targeted by burglars on Saturday while she was in Meghalaya for a marathon.
Officials revealed that Kom, attending an event in Sohra, was notified of the break-in at her home in the national capital.
Details about what was stolen and how much damage occurred are still unknown. Hailing from Manipur, Kom remains one of India's most celebrated sports figures.
