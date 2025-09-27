Left Menu

Indian Idol Season 16: A Nostalgic Musical Journey

Indian Idol is returning for its 16th season with the nostalgic theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', premiering on October 18. The Hindi singing competition showcases a blend of contemporary talent with classic hits. Judges include Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah, promising a memorable musical celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Indian Idol' is making its much-anticipated return for its 16th season, bringing nostalgia to the forefront with 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' as its theme. The premiere date is set for October 18, as announced by Sony Entertainment Television.

The show, which has been a staple of Hindi-language singing competitions since 2004, will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV. According to a press release, this season promises a dynamic blend of contemporary talent and yesteryear's classic songs, creating a power-packed journey filled with emotions and extraordinary talent.

The judges' panel for this season boasts notable personalities from the music industry, including music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, and rapper Badshah. This trio is expected to steer the show towards a musical extravaganza never seen before.

