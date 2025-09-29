Tourist Spots in Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn Post Security Threats

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reopened seven tourist attractions in the valley, previously shut down following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. This decision comes after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's directive post a Unified Headquarters meeting on Friday.

In a statement on X, Governor Sinha revealed that the security review by the UHQ led to the reopening of the sites across the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. These spots had been temporarily closed as a precautionary step after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the attack at Baisaran, Pahalgam.

Tourist locations like Aru Valley and Rafting Point Yanner in Kashmir, along with Dagan Top in Jammu, are now accessible to the public. Previously, in June, 16 other destinations, including parts of Pahalgam, were also reopened, marking a positive development for the tourism sector.