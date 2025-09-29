Be Positive 24 Triumphs at MADDYS 2025 with 'Agency of the Year' Award

Chennai-based Be Positive 24 Innovation Design has emerged as a prominent winner at the MADDYS 2025, clinching the esteemed 'Agency of the Year in Design & Print Craft' title. The prestigious event, held by the Advertising Club of Madras, is in its 43rd edition.

The agency showcased its expertise in utilizing AI-driven strategies to enhance creative outputs, bagging 22 awards, including 4 Golds. Highlight performances also saw Founder Abhishek D Shah take home the 'Copywriter of the Year' while Velu Radhakrishnan secured the 'Art Director of the Year' accolade.

With a clientele spanning major brands like Siemens Gamesa and Vummudi Bangaru Jewellery, Be Positive 24 is acknowledged for its innovative approach in branding and film production. The company continues to make significant strides in the industry by integrating AI with strategic storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)