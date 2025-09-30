Left Menu

Tajikistan's Oscars Hope: 'Black Rabbit, White Rabbit' Unveiled

Shahram Mokri's 'Black Rabbit, White Rabbit', a mystery drama, is Tajikistan's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. The film, which previously received acclaim at the Busan International Film Festival, will also screen at festivals in London and Chicago.

30-09-2025
Black Rabbit White Rabbit (Photo/@DreamLabFilms) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

Shahram Mokri's latest mystery drama, 'Black Rabbit, White Rabbit', has been chosen as Tajikistan's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the upcoming Oscars. This decision follows the film's recognition at the Busan International Film Festival, where it secured the International Film Festival of India - Vision Asian Award.

Scheduled to be showcased at the BFI London Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival, the film marks a collaboration between Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates. It was produced with support from Tajikfilm, featuring dialogue in Tajik and Persian.

The narrative, enriched by a compelling ensemble cast of prominent Tajik actors like Babak Karimi and Hasti Mohammai, weaves three interconnected stories filled with suspense and magic realism. 'Black Rabbit, White Rabbit' stands as Tajikistan's fourth submission to the Oscars, aiming for its first nomination.

