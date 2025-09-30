Remembering the Latur Earthquake: 32 Years Later

On the 32nd anniversary of the Latur earthquake, individuals from various sectors and public officials gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the disaster that struck on September 30, 1993.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.4, not only claimed over 8,000 lives but also left more than 16,000 injured, emphasizing the need for extensive rehabilitation in the aftermath.

Commemorations included a ceremonial gun salute by the police, with local officials and MLA Abhimanyu Pawar among those offering tributes to the victims of the tragedy.