Remembering the Latur Earthquake: 32 Years Later
The 32nd anniversary of the Latur earthquake was marked with tributes from various community members and officials. The 1993 earthquake, measuring 6.4 in magnitude, devastated the Latur region, resulting in over 8,000 deaths and significant injuries, prompting extensive rehabilitation efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
On the 32nd anniversary of the Latur earthquake, individuals from various sectors and public officials gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the disaster that struck on September 30, 1993.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.4, not only claimed over 8,000 lives but also left more than 16,000 injured, emphasizing the need for extensive rehabilitation in the aftermath.
Commemorations included a ceremonial gun salute by the police, with local officials and MLA Abhimanyu Pawar among those offering tributes to the victims of the tragedy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Latur
- Earthquake
- Anniversary
- Tribute
- Maharashtra
- Rehabilitation
- Victims
- Killeri
- 1993
- Osmanabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Launches Ambitious Cancer Care Initiative
Maharashtra's GCC Policy 2025: Boosting Jobs and Investment
Maharashtra Court Acquits Man and Family in High-Profile Case
Maharashtra Faces 'Wet Drought' Crisis: Government Promises Aid Amid Heavy Rains
Maharashtra Congress Strategizes for 2026 Legislative Council Elections