Chhatar Jatra: Echoes of Tradition Amid Controversy

In a striking display of cultural tradition and ritual, Odisha's Kalahandi district witnessed the 'Chhatar Jatra' festival, a core aspect of Durga Puja celebrations, unfold on Tuesday. The event, marked by hundreds of animal sacrifices, drew nearly five lakh attendees, necessitating the deployment of 20 police platoons to ensure peace and order.

Despite repeated advisories from district authorities against animal sacrifices, the practice persisted, highlighting its deep entrenchment in local religious sentiment, particularly among the Kandha tribe. "We cannot stop the practice unless locals cooperate," stated a senior district official, emphasizing the challenges inherent in altering longstanding customs.

Efforts to curb the tradition included an extensive awareness campaign spearheaded by the district administration. Outreach through local media, social platforms, and public meetings ahead of the festival sought to dissuade participants from the controversial rituals. Nevertheless, the cultural tapestry of Kalahandi, enriched by tribal and royal influences, continues to cherish and uphold these age-old traditions.

