Shockwaves in Assam: Arrests and Investigation Deepen in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death

In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Police apprehended Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Delhi early Wednesday, linking them to Garg's tragic demise in Singapore last month.

They face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, and negligence, as confirmed by officials.

Garg's wife expressed hope for truth, while Assam's SIT intensifies investigations, their findings awaited by many seeking justice for the beloved singer.

(With inputs from agencies.)