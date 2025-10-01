Shockwaves in Assam: Arrests and Investigation Deepen in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death
Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested in Delhi concerning Garg’s death in Singapore. Both face charges including culpable homicide. They were taken to Guwahati, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes the incident. Zubeen’s wife awaits answers, hopeful for clarity soon.
In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Police apprehended Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Delhi early Wednesday, linking them to Garg's tragic demise in Singapore last month.
They face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, and negligence, as confirmed by officials.
Garg's wife expressed hope for truth, while Assam's SIT intensifies investigations, their findings awaited by many seeking justice for the beloved singer.
