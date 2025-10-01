Jonathan Anderson's Bold Reinvention of Dior
Dior's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, presented a new aesthetic for women's ready-to-wear at a fashion show, highlighting a modern twist on house classics like the bar jacket. The event was marked by a fusion of contrasts, and attended by renowned celebrities who applauded Anderson's innovative vision.
Known for its signature nipped waist, the bar jacket received a modern update with a more relaxed fit and added volume. The look set the stage for a 'bold new chapter' at Dior, introducing a dynamic interplay of contrasts: couture paired with casual elements, and femininity juxtaposed with androgyny.
The runway event, attended by prominent figures such as K-pop stars Jimin and Jisoo, as well as actors Jennifer Lawrence and Johnny Depp, was held at the Tuileries Gardens. Following a film showcasing Dior's past, models displayed vibrant ensembles that earned Anderson an ovation from the audience.
