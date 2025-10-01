Left Menu

Jonathan Anderson's Bold Reinvention of Dior

Dior's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, presented a new aesthetic for women's ready-to-wear at a fashion show, highlighting a modern twist on house classics like the bar jacket. The event was marked by a fusion of contrasts, and attended by renowned celebrities who applauded Anderson's innovative vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:04 IST
Dior's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, unveiled his fresh perspective on women's ready-to-wear fashion during a vibrant showcase on Wednesday. Revamping house classics such as the bar jacket, Anderson's vision is part of a transformation in the luxury industry facing recent challenges.

Known for its signature nipped waist, the bar jacket received a modern update with a more relaxed fit and added volume. The look set the stage for a 'bold new chapter' at Dior, introducing a dynamic interplay of contrasts: couture paired with casual elements, and femininity juxtaposed with androgyny.

The runway event, attended by prominent figures such as K-pop stars Jimin and Jisoo, as well as actors Jennifer Lawrence and Johnny Depp, was held at the Tuileries Gardens. Following a film showcasing Dior's past, models displayed vibrant ensembles that earned Anderson an ovation from the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

