Mystery in the Waves: Zubeen Garg's Enigmatic Demise
Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks about the ongoing investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death, with seven witnesses yet to respond to the CID. The government encounters challenges in the probe while balancing public pressure, legal collaboration with Singapore, and addressing political demands for transparency.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concerns over the delay in responses from key witnesses related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who perished while swimming off the coast of Singapore. Speaking at a media briefing, Sarma revealed that seven individuals who were present during Garg's final moments have not responded to CID summons, causing a delay in the investigation process.
One of the eight individuals summoned, Rupkamal Kalita, has agreed to meet with investigators in Guwahati. The case has attracted significant public interest, spurred by allegations involving various parties, including Siddhartha Sharma, Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprava Mahanta, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, who were arrested for further questioning. Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department have been called in to scrutinize financial records linked to the case.
Amidst political stirrings, Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi's demand for a CBI probe has been criticized by the CM as exploiting a tragic event for political gains. Sarma underscored the importance of a thorough and transparent investigation free from political maneuvering, highlighting the use of mutual legal assistance treaties in the probe and reaffirming the commitment to uncovering the truth behind Garg's untimely demise.
