Kantara: Chapter 1 - A Cinematic Ode to India's Cultural Richness

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended high praise for the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' on Tuesday, underscoring its rich portrayal of India's spiritual and cultural depth during her meeting with director and star, Rishab Shetty, and his team.

The film, which premiered on October 2, serves as a prequel to Shetty's 2022 mega-hit 'Kantara'. The original film gained significant recognition for its culturally-rooted storytelling, capturing the folklore and divine traditions of coastal Karnataka. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films ever, underlining its resonance with audiences.

Gupta noted on her X social media handle, "Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of 'Kantara Chapter 1' and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India's spiritual depth and cultural richness. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage." The prequel has exceeded Rs 200 crore in domestic box office earnings.

