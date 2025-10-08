Bollywood Returns to Britain: YRF's Cinematic Collaboration with UK

In a significant move to strengthen cultural and economic ties, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a collaboration with Yash Raj Films during his visit to their studio in Andheri, India. This initiative seeks to bring major Indian film productions to the UK, enhancing job creation and showcasing Britain as a premier location for global filmmaking.

Accompanied by a delegation from the British film industry, Starmer engaged with key Indian producers to discuss the potential of this partnership, which aligns with the trade deals expected to drive economic growth and cultural exchanges. The meeting underscored the resurgence of Bollywood's presence in the UK, aiming for mutual benefits for both countries.

Highlighting the historical connection between the UK and YRF, CEO Akshaye Widhani expressed excitement about the renewed ties, especially as YRF Studios gears up for its 20th anniversary. The collaboration also coincides with the 30th anniversary of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', celebrated with a stage adaptation. Production in the UK is set to commence by early 2026.

