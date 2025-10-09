Art of Time Secures INR 175 Crore to Elevate Indian Luxury Watch Market

Art of Time, a prominent name in the luxury watch retail sector in India, has secured INR 175 crore (~USD 20 million) through a Series B funding round. Key investors include Mithun Sacheti, Siddhartha Sacheti, Plutus Wealth Management, and Girish Mathrubootham. This move underscores investor faith in the brand's strategic vision and growth trajectory.

The fresh capital infusion will enable Art of Time to expand their retail footprint and launch CIRCA, a groundbreaking concept designed to make luxury watches more accessible to India's burgeoning base of watch enthusiasts. CIRCA aims to offer a modern, discovery-led shopping experience, setting the stage for a new generation of watch buyers.

Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Bhatia and Bharat Kapoor, Art of Time partners with prestigious global watch brands and manages TimeVallée boutiques across major cities. The latest funding will also bolster the company's client-centric approach, technology, and leadership team, as they plan to extend their reach into Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)