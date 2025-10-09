Left Menu

Explosive Comedy 'Playdate' Set to Premiere on Prime Video

The action-comedy film 'Playdate,' starring Alan Ritchson and Kevin James, will premiere on Prime Video on November 12. Directed by Luke Greenfield, the story follows suburban dads whose casual day turns into chaos with mercenaries. Stars include Sarah Chalke and Isla Fisher, and it's written by Neil Goldman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:36 IST
Explosive Comedy 'Playdate' Set to Premiere on Prime Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Playdate,' an action-comedy film starring 'Reacher' actor Alan Ritchson and comedian Kevin James, is set to hit Prime Video on November 12, as announced by the streaming platform on Thursday.

Under the direction of Luke Greenfield, renowned for 'Let's Be Cops' and 'The Girl Next Door,' the movie is a blend of slapstick humor and intense action, following the antics of suburban dads plunged into chaos.

The storyline tracks unemployed accountant Brian, played by Kevin James, who finds his casual playdate with stay-at-home dad Jeff, portrayed by Alan Ritchson, transforming into an outlandish, action-charged adventure involving mercenaries. The cast also features Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, and Isla Fisher in pivotal roles, with the screenplay penned by Neil Goldman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and USA's Strained Efforts for Ukraine Peace

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and USA's Strained Efforts for Ukraine Peace

 Global
2
BJP and LJP: The Smiling Negotiations

BJP and LJP: The Smiling Negotiations

 India
3
Silver Soars: The White Metal's Record-Breaking Surge

Silver Soars: The White Metal's Record-Breaking Surge

 India
4
Key Palestinian Leader Excluded from Hostage Exchange Deal

Key Palestinian Leader Excluded from Hostage Exchange Deal

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025