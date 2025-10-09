Explosive Comedy 'Playdate' Set to Premiere on Prime Video

'Playdate,' an action-comedy film starring 'Reacher' actor Alan Ritchson and comedian Kevin James, is set to hit Prime Video on November 12, as announced by the streaming platform on Thursday.

Under the direction of Luke Greenfield, renowned for 'Let's Be Cops' and 'The Girl Next Door,' the movie is a blend of slapstick humor and intense action, following the antics of suburban dads plunged into chaos.

The storyline tracks unemployed accountant Brian, played by Kevin James, who finds his casual playdate with stay-at-home dad Jeff, portrayed by Alan Ritchson, transforming into an outlandish, action-charged adventure involving mercenaries. The cast also features Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, and Isla Fisher in pivotal roles, with the screenplay penned by Neil Goldman.

(With inputs from agencies.)