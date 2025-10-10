Giro d'Italia: A Global Ambassador for Cycling

In a historic move, the Giro d'Italia will kick off in Bulgaria next year, organizers revealed on Friday. This marks the 16th time the prestigious cycling event sets its initial stage outside Italy, embracing international venues as part of its grand tradition.

RCS Media Group president Urbano Cairo, speaking at the Festival of Sport in Trento, highlighted this global approach. He emphasized that these initiatives, including this year's start in Albania, have significantly positive effects both in host countries and among Italians, fostering a greater appreciation for diverse territories.

The Giro d'Italia, renowned as a sporting ambassador, not only elevates Italian cultural exports but also strengthens international ties by introducing the sport to new audiences worldwide. Such ventures play a vital role in Italy's strategic global outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)