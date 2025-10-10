Left Menu

Giro d'Italia: A Global Ambassador for Cycling

In 2026, the Giro d'Italia will commence in Bulgaria, marking the 16th time it starts outside Italy. Organizers emphasize these international stages boost Italian exports and introduce new regions. Recent starting locations include Albania, enhancing both Italy's global sporting influence and local cultural appreciation.

Updated: 10-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:12 IST
In a historic move, the Giro d'Italia will kick off in Bulgaria next year, organizers revealed on Friday. This marks the 16th time the prestigious cycling event sets its initial stage outside Italy, embracing international venues as part of its grand tradition.

RCS Media Group president Urbano Cairo, speaking at the Festival of Sport in Trento, highlighted this global approach. He emphasized that these initiatives, including this year's start in Albania, have significantly positive effects both in host countries and among Italians, fostering a greater appreciation for diverse territories.

The Giro d'Italia, renowned as a sporting ambassador, not only elevates Italian cultural exports but also strengthens international ties by introducing the sport to new audiences worldwide. Such ventures play a vital role in Italy's strategic global outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

