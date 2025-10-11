Left Menu

National Zoological Park Set to Reopen Following Bird Flu Precautions

The National Zoological Park plans to reopen in November after being closed due to a bird flu outbreak. With no active avian influenza cases, stringent biosecurity measures and surveillance continue. Two more sampling rounds will occur before deciding to reopen, ensuring visitor safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Zoological Park in the heart of the capital is preparing for a grand reopening in early November, having been closed since August 30 due to an avian influenza outbreak. Officials announced that there is currently no active presence of the bird flu virus.

According to a zoo statement, they are diligently following all biosecurity and surveillance protocols established by authorities. To ensure a disease-free environment, two additional rounds of sampling will occur over the next month. The outcomes of these tests will determine the zoo's reopening post-October 30.

Previously, several bird deaths led to the park's closure, with the last avian flu case detected on September 1. Since then, extensive testing has returned negative results. The park, established in 1959, boasts a diverse collection of animal species spread across 176 acres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

