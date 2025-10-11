Left Menu

Debunking Claims: Women Journalists and the Afghan Minister's Visit

Darul Uloom Deoband clarified that no restrictions were placed on women journalists covering Afghan Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit. Misunderstandings arose after female journalists were absent from a New Delhi event, but the seminary affirmed women's presence at their program, which was canceled due to overcrowding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:06 IST
Debunking Claims: Women Journalists and the Afghan Minister's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Darul Uloom Deoband firmly stated that there were no restrictions barring women journalists from covering the Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to the seminary.

The statement comes in response to controversy sparked by the absence of female journalists during a press conference in New Delhi, which critics labeled as insulting to women. However, Deoband's PRO, Ashraf Usmani, emphasized that the decision to cancel the seminary event was purely due to logistical issues like overcrowding and security concerns.

Usmani assures that women journalists were allowed to cover the seminary event, countering claims that they were excluded. Misunderstandings further spread as more people attended than expected, forcing a last-minute cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Spiraling Conflict: A Dire Humanitarian Crisis

Sudan's Spiraling Conflict: A Dire Humanitarian Crisis

 Egypt
2
High-Level Coordination Among Police and Government after Durgapur Incident

High-Level Coordination Among Police and Government after Durgapur Incident

 India
3
PMK Political Rift: Loyalty and Controversy Unfold

PMK Political Rift: Loyalty and Controversy Unfold

 India
4
CFO of Reliance Power Arrested Amid Fake Bank Guarantee Scandal

CFO of Reliance Power Arrested Amid Fake Bank Guarantee Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025