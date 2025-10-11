Debunking Claims: Women Journalists and the Afghan Minister's Visit
Darul Uloom Deoband clarified that no restrictions were placed on women journalists covering Afghan Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit. Misunderstandings arose after female journalists were absent from a New Delhi event, but the seminary affirmed women's presence at their program, which was canceled due to overcrowding.
- Country:
- India
The Darul Uloom Deoband firmly stated that there were no restrictions barring women journalists from covering the Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to the seminary.
The statement comes in response to controversy sparked by the absence of female journalists during a press conference in New Delhi, which critics labeled as insulting to women. However, Deoband's PRO, Ashraf Usmani, emphasized that the decision to cancel the seminary event was purely due to logistical issues like overcrowding and security concerns.
Usmani assures that women journalists were allowed to cover the seminary event, countering claims that they were excluded. Misunderstandings further spread as more people attended than expected, forcing a last-minute cancellation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PMK Political Rift: Loyalty and Controversy Unfold
Exclusion of Female Journalists Sparks Controversy in Taliban FM Press Conference
Women Journalists Dispute: Darul Uloom Deoband Clarifies Controversy
Controversy Erupts Over IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Amid Discrimination Allegations
Gender Exclusion Sparks Outcry at Afghan Minister's Indian Press Conference