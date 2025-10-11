Debunking Claims: Women Journalists and the Afghan Minister's Visit

The Darul Uloom Deoband firmly stated that there were no restrictions barring women journalists from covering the Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to the seminary.

The statement comes in response to controversy sparked by the absence of female journalists during a press conference in New Delhi, which critics labeled as insulting to women. However, Deoband's PRO, Ashraf Usmani, emphasized that the decision to cancel the seminary event was purely due to logistical issues like overcrowding and security concerns.

Usmani assures that women journalists were allowed to cover the seminary event, countering claims that they were excluded. Misunderstandings further spread as more people attended than expected, forcing a last-minute cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)