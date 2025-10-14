Left Menu

Celeste by MindEscapes: A Culinary Gem Honored Among Global Elites

Celeste by MindEscapes in Bengaluru, India, earned a spot in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards. Recognized for exceptional cuisine and service, Celeste ranks among the top 10% of global listings. Founder Dipali Sikand celebrates the award, underscoring Celeste's dedication to quality dining and genuine hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:44 IST
Celeste by MindEscapes: A Culinary Gem Honored Among Global Elites

Celeste by MindEscapes in Bengaluru, India, has achieved a prestigious recognition, earning a place in the global elite of Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2025. The accolade places Celeste among the top 10% of global listings, a testament to exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence.

Founder Dipali Sikand expressed pride in the milestone, emphasizing that the award honors every individual's contribution, from chefs to servers and gardeners, all working to create a remarkable dining experience that feels like home. Sikand's vision of food, fellowship, and dedication is celebrated through this recognition.

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, congratulated Celeste, highlighting its impact on visitors who feel compelled to share their positive experiences online. Ranked within the industry's top percentiles, Celeste continues to blaze new trails in hospitality, setting a high bar for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

 India
2
Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Official.

Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Ma...

 India
3
Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray meet Maharashtra chief electoral officer over alleged poll irregularities.

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray meet Maharashtra chief elec...

 India
4
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Vaishnodevi Pilgrims in Katra

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Vaishnodevi Pilgrims in Katra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025