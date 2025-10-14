Celeste by MindEscapes: A Culinary Gem Honored Among Global Elites

Celeste by MindEscapes in Bengaluru, India, has achieved a prestigious recognition, earning a place in the global elite of Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2025. The accolade places Celeste among the top 10% of global listings, a testament to exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence.

Founder Dipali Sikand expressed pride in the milestone, emphasizing that the award honors every individual's contribution, from chefs to servers and gardeners, all working to create a remarkable dining experience that feels like home. Sikand's vision of food, fellowship, and dedication is celebrated through this recognition.

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, congratulated Celeste, highlighting its impact on visitors who feel compelled to share their positive experiences online. Ranked within the industry's top percentiles, Celeste continues to blaze new trails in hospitality, setting a high bar for future endeavors.

