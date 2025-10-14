Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Promising Student's Untimely Demise

A promising BA student, Ankit from Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in a tragic suicide. The 21-year-old, an exemplary student, had dreams of pursuing a B.Tech from Delhi. His family discovered him hanging after he failed to return from a walk. Authorities are investigating.

Updated: 14-10-2025 15:42 IST
A young promising life was cut tragically short as Ankit, a Bachelor of Arts student, allegedly ended his life in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. This heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday night, devastating his family and community.

Described by family members as a bright student, Ankit had excelled in academics, topping his high school exams. He had aspirations to pursue a B.Tech degree from Delhi, but recent struggles apparently weighed heavily on him.

Authorities have taken his body for a post-mortem examination. The local police are investigating further, seeking to shed light on the circumstances that led to this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

