Left Menu

Exploring Fascism's Roots: Filmmaker Joe Wright's Journey with Mussolini

Filmmaker Joe Wright explores the roots of fascism through his series on Mussolini, concerned by the rise of right-wing ideology. Drawing from Antonio Scurati’s novel, it delves into Mussolini's influence on contemporary politics. Wright highlights the Italian dictator's media manipulation skills and the contemporary echoes of his methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:09 IST
Exploring Fascism's Roots: Filmmaker Joe Wright's Journey with Mussolini
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Joe Wright has ventured into the complexities of fascism with his new eight-episode series "Mussolini: Son of the Century" to understand the foundations of the ideology that concerns him in today's political climate.

Known for his work on period dramas like "Atonement" and "Darkest Hour," Wright turns his attention this time to Benito Mussolini, whose rise and rule in Italy laid the groundwork for modern-day populism.

Based on Antonio Scurati's acclaimed novel, the series, streaming on MUBI India, highlights Mussolini's expert manipulation of media, setting a precedent for today's clickbait culture. The series also confronts the enduring echoes of such ideologies in contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Kumar

NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Ku...

 India
2
Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

 Madagascar
3
Shaken Foundations: Sweden's Historic Managerial Shift

Shaken Foundations: Sweden's Historic Managerial Shift

 Global
4
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025