Exploring Fascism's Roots: Filmmaker Joe Wright's Journey with Mussolini

Filmmaker Joe Wright has ventured into the complexities of fascism with his new eight-episode series "Mussolini: Son of the Century" to understand the foundations of the ideology that concerns him in today's political climate.

Known for his work on period dramas like "Atonement" and "Darkest Hour," Wright turns his attention this time to Benito Mussolini, whose rise and rule in Italy laid the groundwork for modern-day populism.

Based on Antonio Scurati's acclaimed novel, the series, streaming on MUBI India, highlights Mussolini's expert manipulation of media, setting a precedent for today's clickbait culture. The series also confronts the enduring echoes of such ideologies in contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)