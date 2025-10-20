President Murmu's Historic Visit to Kerala's Cultural Landmarks

On a four-day mission to Kerala, President Droupadi Murmu's itinerary is packed with visits to temples and cultural events. Kicking off her trip, she will offer darshan at the Sabarimala temple, a renowned pilgrimage site in the region.

The President will then proceed to Raj Bhavan to unveil a bust of former President K R Narayanan, honoring his legacy. Additionally, Murmu will inaugurate the Mahasamadhi Centenary observance of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, completing a sequence of significant events.

The President's agenda also includes participation in academic celebrations at St Thomas College in Kottayam and St Teresa's College in Ernakulam. Comprehensive security measures, including a convoy rehearsal, have been finalized to ensure a smooth visit.

