Gorakhpur's Literary Extravaganza: A Celebration of Books and Culture

The inaugural Gorakhpur Book Festival will be held at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event will showcase thousands of books with over 100 publishers. The festival includes literary discussions, cultural performances, and children's activities, running until November 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gorakhpur is set to host its first-ever book festival at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, showcasing a vast collection from more than 100 publishers. The event will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The festival, organized by the National Book Trust, features over 200 stalls presenting thousands of books in multiple languages. Highlights include a 'Bal Mandap' for children with various interactive activities, and a 'Sahityik Manch' for literary discussions attended by renowned authors and poets.

Cultural performances such as classical dance, a qawwali night, and a concert by Malini Awasthi will enrich the evenings. Additionally, the National Digital Library of India will provide access to over 3,000 e-books. The festival continues until November 9, with free entry for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

