Kashmir Marathon: A Driving Force for Tourism

In a bid to enhance Jammu and Kashmir's tourism potential, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called the Kashmir Marathon a 'major economic catalyst.' This statement came as he honored the winners of the second annual event.

The marathon, featuring full and half races, saw participation from over 1,100 runners across 27 Indian states, Union Territories, and 11 other countries. Organized by the local tourism department, it has quickly gained prestige.

With high hopes for invigorating local pride and interest, Sinha emphasized the event's role in broadening the global appeal of Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage and tourism prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)