Day-Lewis Speaks Out: Method Acting Debate Ignites

Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis responds to criticisms from 'Succession' star Brian Cox regarding method acting. Cox, who often critiques co-star Jeremy Strong's dedication, suggested Day-Lewis retired due to burnout. Day-Lewis defends his approach, emphasizing its effectiveness in fostering spontaneity during performances.

Updated: 04-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:21 IST
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis has entered the fray over the method acting debate, sparked by comments from 'Succession' star Brian Cox. Cox has previously criticized co-star Jeremy Strong's extreme commitment to portraying Kendall Roy, suggesting that such dedication could lead to burnout, as he alleged happened with Day-Lewis.

Addressing these comments, Day-Lewis highlighted his own experiences, recalling a past project with Cox, the 1997 film 'The Boxer.' He remarked on the surprising nature of being pulled into this debate, praising Cox as a remarkable actor endowed with a prominent platform.

Defending his acting methodology, Day-Lewis explained it as a means to achieve spontaneity and authentic reactions during filming. Earlier this month, at the BFI London Film Festival, he elaborated on how method acting allows him to respond instinctively to his colleagues' performances.

