Controversy Surrounds Kerala State Film Awards Amidst Allegations

Deedi Damodaran criticized the Kerala State Film Awards for honoring Vedan, accused in a rape case, with the 'best lyricist' award. She highlighted that this decision contradicts the government's stance against protecting individuals who exploit women. Damodaran emphasized that the jury owes an apology for this choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:30 IST
The Kerala State Film Awards have come under fire following its decision to honor rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, as the 'best lyricist' amidst accusations of a rape case. The awards were judged by a panel led by actor Prakash Raj.

Filmmaker and screenwriter Deedi Damodaran condemned the jury's choice in a social media post, describing the decision as an 'injustice' to women's rights. She particularly criticized the ceremony's seeming disregard for the government's pledge against protecting men accused of exploiting women.

Damodaran expressed that this decision, despite its permanence in cinematic history, requires the film jury to apologize publicly to the women of Kerala. The controversy now questions the integrity of the awards and the film conclave's declarations.

