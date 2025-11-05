Varun Dhawan Unveils Dramatic 'Border 2' Look

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's commanding first look from the upcoming war drama 'Border 2' was revealed Wednesday by T-Series and JP Films via Instagram.

Following the recent poster reveal of original franchise star Sunny Deol, Dhawan's portrayal emerges as 'Desh ka fauji, Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya'

The highly-anticipated sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, continues Deol's 1997 classic 'Border', which narrates the Battle of Longewala. Starring an ensemble including Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, 'Border 2' prepares for its theatrical release in January 2026.

