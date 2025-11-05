Sydney Sweeney on Backlash: 'I Won't Let Others Define Me'
Actress Sydney Sweeney addressed the criticism over her American Eagle jeans ad. She emphasized her confidence in her identity, refusing to be defined by public opinion. Despite backlash over perceived racial insensitivity, Sweeney stays focused on her work and values, as she gears up for new projects.
Actress Sydney Sweeney has addressed the backlash surrounding her American Eagle jeans campaign, stating that she refuses to let others define her. Known for starring in the hit series 'Euphoria', Sweeney emphasized her confidence in her own identity despite the criticism.
The American Eagle ad, with its tagline 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans', sparked controversy due to perceived racial undertones. The actress, however, opted not to release a formal statement when the controversy arose, asserting that she knows herself and her values best.
Despite the unexpected uproar, including comments from major political figures, Sweeney remains unshaken. 'The reaction was a surprise, but I love jeans,' she said, highlighting her passion for the product and her focus on upcoming projects, including 'Euphoria's final season and 'The Housemaid'.
