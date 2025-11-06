Left Menu

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas - A Riveting Thriller Unfolds on ZEE5

ZEE5 presents 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas', a gripping thriller set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, featuring Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat. The film uncovers a massive prostitution ring amidst captivating performances and intense storytelling, highlighting societal issues and deep character journeys, and is a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ZEE5 is set to debut a thrilling new movie, 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas'. Set in the seemingly quiet town of Robertsganj, this film uncovers dark secrets through the eyes of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, played by Arshad Warsi.

The storyline unfolds as Bhagwat investigates a series of disappearances, leading him to a dangerous prostitution ring. Arshad Warsi delivers a compelling performance, transforming from his usual comedic roles to a strict, determined cop.

With an engaging cast and a suspenseful narrative, the film, made by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios, shines a light on societal issues while offering viewers an intense cinematic experience. It's available on ZEE5 starting October 17, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

