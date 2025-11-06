Preserving Heritage: J&K's New Initiatives in Sewage Treatment and Craft Education

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah endorsed a vital water management project, which includes a substantial Rs 19.99 crore allocation for a sewage treatment facility in Ganderbal, central Kashmir. This initiative, announced by the Chief Minister's Office on platform X, aims to enhance the treatment of used water, safeguard river cleanliness, and bolster public health and sanitation.

Furthermore, the J-K government unveiled a heritage course introduction scheme under the skill development department. This initiative is poised to revive seven traditional craft courses through 25 units in government ITIs and polytechnics, offering training to 500 students annually. The plan includes stipends for trainees and honorarium for instructors.

The move is seen as a significant effort towards preserving Jammu and Kashmir's rich heritage and cultivating skill-based livelihoods, directly benefitting the local economy and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)