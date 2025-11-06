Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: J&K's New Initiatives in Sewage Treatment and Craft Education

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approved a water management project, featuring a Rs 19.99 crore sewage treatment plant in Ganderbal, aimed at improving sanitation and public health. Additionally, a new scheme will revive heritage craft courses, providing skill-based education and preserving local traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:53 IST
Preserving Heritage: J&K's New Initiatives in Sewage Treatment and Craft Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah endorsed a vital water management project, which includes a substantial Rs 19.99 crore allocation for a sewage treatment facility in Ganderbal, central Kashmir. This initiative, announced by the Chief Minister's Office on platform X, aims to enhance the treatment of used water, safeguard river cleanliness, and bolster public health and sanitation.

Furthermore, the J-K government unveiled a heritage course introduction scheme under the skill development department. This initiative is poised to revive seven traditional craft courses through 25 units in government ITIs and polytechnics, offering training to 500 students annually. The plan includes stipends for trainees and honorarium for instructors.

The move is seen as a significant effort towards preserving Jammu and Kashmir's rich heritage and cultivating skill-based livelihoods, directly benefitting the local economy and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Patanjali Over Controversial Ad

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Patanjali Over Controversial Ad

 India
2
Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

 Japan
3
Chaos in British Prisons: Mistaken Releases Spark Outrage

Chaos in British Prisons: Mistaken Releases Spark Outrage

 Global
4
Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025